Teenager in critical condition after she was shot in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 8:33 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting on the 2400 block of Caledonia Drive.

At the scene, officers found the 18-year-old unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition for emergency treatment.

Police believe she was shot.

Investigators have not made any arrests but they do believe this was an isolated incident. No one else was reported injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.