Teenager found dead after shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenager was found dead in a car on Gray Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 1:25 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting at an unknown location in Winston-Salem that left a person injured.

At about 2:05 a.m., officers found an abandoned vehicle on the 1800 block of Gray Avenue.

Inside was 19-year-old Kalil Nathaniel Rice who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the death investigation is in its early stages.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to call (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

