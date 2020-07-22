Teenager faces murder charge after man dies of overdose in Yadkinville

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager faces a second-degree murder charge after a man died of an overdose in Yadkinville, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 29, 2019, deputies responded to the scene of an overdose involving a 26-year-old man in Yadkinville. The sheriff’s office did not provide an address.

Investigators determined that the man died from ingestion of controlled substance.

After multiple interviews, deputies arrested Ashton Caleb Matthews, 19, of Yadkinville, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Matthews is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.