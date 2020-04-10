Teenager considered armed and dangerous wanted after Alamance County homicide

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager is wanted after a person was killed in a shooting, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Zaire “Lando” Mills, 17, is a person of interest.

At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of East Old Glencoe Road and Mobile Manor Road.

A victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators identified Mills as a person of interest and are now trying to track him down.

The sheriff’s office says Mills is to be considered armed and dangerous. People are told not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.