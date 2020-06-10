Teenager arrested after 1-year-old found in critical condition, police say

VISALIA, Calif. — An 1-year-old is in critical condition, and a teenager is in custody, according to KFSN.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to reported unresponsive child at a Motel 6 in Visalia, California.

At the scene, police found a 1-year-old child with severe injuries.

The child was taken to a hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Police say 18-year-old Jasmine Blase, the child’s mother, has been arrested and charged with child abuse, according to KFSN.

Anyone with information is asked to call (559) 713-4104.