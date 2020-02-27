Teenage babysitter accidentally shot 10-year-old nephew while taking photos with gun, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A 10-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot by his aunt, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Crews responded to the shoot on the 18200 block of Chisholm Trail on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The sheriff said the boy's aunt, Caitlyn Smith, 19, was arrested and charged with injury to a child inflicting serious bodily injury.

KTRK reports Smith was babysitting her nephew and taking photos with the gun, which she thought was unloaded, when it fired.

Update: the 10-yr-old child is listed in serious condition but is expected to make a full recovery. The child’s aunt, Caitlyn Smith (w/f 19 yrs), has been arrested & charged with Injury to a Child-serious bodily injury. (2nd degree felony). Great work by our Child Abuse Unit and https://t.co/ik5tSVKoRy — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2020