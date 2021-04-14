Teen victim identified after deadly shooting on Luray Drive in Greensboro; 16-year-old arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teenager is dead and the alleged shooter, another teenager, has been arrested, according to Greensboro police. shooting in Greensboro,

At about 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of Luray Drive.

At the scene, officers found 18-year-old Aamir Sincere Gaskins, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gaskins later died of his injuries.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun by a minor. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.