CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Monday morning at Camden Dilworth Apartments, nearly every tenant woke up to shattered car windows.

“Who wants this to happen around the holidays,” said tenant David Eades. “It’s money you don’t want to spend. You want to spend it on presents or gifts for your family. Not on this.”

Someone got into the complex’s gated garage and broke into nearly 100 vehicles.

“This isn’t a one-off,” Eades said. “I think it’s pretty well-organized. I know this isn’t just happening here.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police revealed this complex was one of many that experienced car break-ins in the span of a few days.

The break-ins started Dec. 13 in the SouthPark Mall area on Sharon Road and spread all over south Charlotte. Police discovered 84 more vehicles were broken into.

On Tuesday, a mom brought her teenage son to turn himself in. Police say he already has a lengthy criminal record.

Locations hit by the car break-in suspects.

Now he’s facing charges of auto theft, breaking into a motor vehicle, larceny and conspiracy.

Police also tried to arrest 19-year-old Hannah Freeman, but they say she sped away from officers in a stolen vehicle. She’s also facing 100 criminal violations.

Detectives are still working to identify a third suspect.

“My girlfriend and I were talking earlier about, you know, she’s struggling with this,” Eades said. “It’s not like it’s a big deal. It’s a car window, but it’s a violation. You don’t feel good.”

Car owners are likely still dealing with insurance claims and auto-glass repairs.

Their biggest concern is that the risks don’t outweigh the rewards for the criminals responsible.

“I fear that people don’t fear consequences for this, which is why it’s happening so much,” Eades said.