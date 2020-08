WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen is dead after a reported shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to Northeast 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Wednesday at 1:11 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a wounded 15-year-old male.

The victim was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Winston-Salem police are still investigating and have not provided further information on the case.