Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after being thrown from motorcycle during crash, hit by unknown driver in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday after a hit-and-run in Davie County, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release.

At 7:37 p.m., three vehicles crashed on US 158 near Redland Road in the Smith Grove Community.

An 18-year-old from Advance was going west on a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle on US 158 near Redland Road.

A 26-year-old Mocksville man was driving west in a 2012 Chevrolet SUV.

Troopers say the Chevrolet didn’t slow down and crashed into the motorcycle.

After the crash, the 18-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest on US 158.

A short time later, an unknown SUV going west on US 158 hit the 18-year-old and left the scene.

The 18-year-old was taken to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

If anyone has information regarding this crash please contact The North Carolina Highway Patrol at (336) 477-2154. The primary investigator is Trooper K. L. Leonard.