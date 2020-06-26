Teen says men threw lighter fluid on her, lit her on fire; police investigating incident as hate crime

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin teen says four white men yelled a racial slur at her before spraying her with lighter fluid and lighting her on fire, WISC-TV reports.

The 18-year-old is now recovering while police investigate the incident as a hate crime.

“It’s sad some of the things we are seeing in our own community and in this country right now,” said Michael Johnson, a spokesperson for the family.

Althea Bernstein, 18, told police she was driving with her driver side window down early Wednesday morning when a group of four white men drove up to her and started yelling racial slurs.

According to a report filed with Madison police, Bernstein said the men sprayed her with what hospital staff believed to be lighter fluid and threw a flaming lighter at her which set her on fire.

She’s now recovering from second-degree and third-degree burns.

“It’s unacceptable…where’s the respect for humanity? I hope the police apprehend these individuals. We live in a time in America that we should be showing empathy and love,” Johnson said.

Bernstein’s family put out a statement, saying: “our family is saddened at what happened to Althea and the unprovoked attack on her body.”

According to the police report, Bernstein drove home and later went to the hospital for treatment.

Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl says he has several officers and detectives actively looking into the case and reviewing surveillance video.

“Obviously, it’s a high priority for the department, and we are going to put a lot of resources into doing a thorough investigation and trying to identify the people that were involved so we can take appropriate action,” Wahl said.

“I have every full confidence based on my conversations with them that they are going to follow up, and I’m going to make sure that they do,” Johnson said.

Wahl says the men involved could possibly be charged with a hate crime, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

Madison’s mayor says she spoke with the Bernstein family and is committed to bringing Althea justice.