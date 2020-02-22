Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey teen took a skill he learned to help him improve his motor skills and turned it into a business to help animals find their forever home, WCBS reports.

Darius Brown has a passion for animals.

The Newark teenager is only 13 years old but already has a booming business.

It's called Beaux and Paws. He makes adorable, unique bowties to help shelter cats and dogs get adopted.

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Teen makes tiny bow ties to help dapper shelter pets find forever homes

Darius Brown (GoFundMe)

"I feel like if they're wearing my bow tie, it gives them cuteness or dapperness they need to find their forever loving home,” Brown said.

The generous idea actually sparked from disaster.

Brown says he desperately wanted to help the dogs that were being rescued and brought up north from the hurricane devastated parts of Florida and Texas.

"While I was watching the news, I saw people were helping as much as possible, but I didn't see any cats or dogs at all. I made it my mission to help as many dogs and cats as I possibly can,” Brown said.

So he put his sewing skills to work. He learned how to sow from his big sister at just eight years old to help him cope with a fine motor skills delay.

Since then, Brown has been sending colorful, stylish and unique bowties to shelters across the globe.

"He now has this thing where he spins a wheel and selects a state and animal shelter. At first, it was just local then we realized it's more than just home,” said Dazhai Shearz, his sister.

Up until this point, Brown's business has primarily focused on dogs. But Friday, at Jersey City's Liberty Humane Society, he donated some to cats, which the humane society believes will only help.

"When you see a cat in a cage without a collar, without anything soft, it distances you from the animal. And by humanizing them, by dressing them up, we make it more possible for them to find their adoptive home,” said Irene Borngraeber with the Liberty Humane Society.

Statistically there are 70% more cats than dogs in animal shelters on the east coast. Brown wants to do his part to help them get out.

"I said to myself ‘I keep on doing dogs. How about I do cats for a change?’" Brown said.

Moving forward, he hopes to make a career of this one day. He even plans to open his own animal shelter.

Brown has a GoFundMe to raise money for his adoption efforts.

He was named GoFundMe Kid Hero of January 2020.