‘It’s a miracle’: Teen lost in Washington state survived on berries, creek water for over a week

A Washington state teen is recovering after being lost in the woods for over a week, KOMO reports.

She got disoriented looking for help after she ran out of gas.

For eight days, Gia Fuda was lost after vanishing on July 24.

“She was a little afraid, but she’s very religious,” said Kristen Fuda, her mother. “She just prayed. She knew she’d make it she said.”

Surveillance images captured at a coffee shop show Gia before she went missing.

“She said she ran out of gas and just pulled over real quick, locked the door, got her stuff — she was trying to find a bridge…but she was on the wrong side of the road, and she thought she could hike up and find a bridge,” Kristen said.

As search and rescue teams combed the foothills for Gia, she was lost in steep wooded terrain where she wandered around for miles over eight days.

Bob Fuda, her father, says she’s a survivor.

“She only thought she was up there for three days. She didn’t realize how you get delirious.She didn’t have any food,” Kristen said.

For more than a week, the teen ate berries and drank water from a nearby creek.

Rescuers found her Saturday near a creek in a wooded ravine about a mile from where her car was found.

“Like everyone knows the outcome could have went either way. For it to go this way for being out there this long in loss elements it’s a miracle,” Bob said.

The King’s County Sheriff’s Office is also calling Gia’s survival a miracle.