Teen, juvenile shot while walking down Hattie Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen and a juvenile were shot Thursday night while walking down Hattie Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to a news release.

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 1904 E. 17th St in reference to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival an 18-year-old was located with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and thigh. A juvenile victim was located with a wound to the leg.

The investigation has revealed that both victims were walking together in the 1700 block of Hattie Avenue when they were approached by two females and three males occupying a white Kia passenger car.

A verbal altercation ensued which led to one of the passengers discharging a firearm several times at the victims. Both victims were transported to Baptist Hospital. The juvenile’s injuries are minor and the teen is currently in stable but critical condition.

The investigation remains active and no further information will be released at this time. The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.