Teen injured in shooting on Salem Gardens Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen was injured in a shooting on Salem Gardens Drive on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 12:44 p.m., officers were called to 16 Salem Gardens Drive on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of one of his legs.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem police said the victim was being assaulted by two people and was shot during the assault.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.