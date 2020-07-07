Teen, grandmother heartbroken over loss of 4 family members in I-485 crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A teen and his grandmother are grieving after four members of their family were killed in a tragic accident on I-485.

FOX 46 has just learned the driver who caused that deadly crash was going 100 miles per hour. The grandmother says her granddaughters were her whole world and her son was her only biological child. She’s also grieving the death of her daughter-in-law.

“It is unimaginable. I can’t think of my life without my granddaughters in it everything was planned around them,” Lynn Sherill told FOX 46.

Sherrill and her grandson, 14-year-old Jacob Obester, lost their whole family in one night.

Matthew and Andrea Obester and their daughters, 12-year-old Elizabeth known as ‘Sissy’ and nine-year-old ‘Violet’ were all killed in a crash caused by a driver who troopers say was excessively speeding down interstate 485 Friday night.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jacob, who was not in the car with the rest of his family when they were killed in the crash.

“Being angry at him is not going to help me. He’s not going to feel my anger it would only hurt me to hold my anger, so I’m not going to hurt myself with that,” Sherill said.

Mark Barlaan, another father, was also killed in the crash Friday night. Troopers say his wife and son had serious, non life-threating injuries.

Officials say the suspect, Dakeia Charles, was going 100 miles an hour when he hit a box truck, which crossed the cable barriers and slammed into two cars–one carrying the Obesters and the other carrying the Barlaan family.

Five were killed and four injured. Troopers say Charles could be facing murder charges when he’s released from the hospital.

“There’s reason you have life experiences this will help me to be more understanding for all the others that may have the same kind of tragedy,” Sherill told FOX 46.

On Saturday morning, Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was seriously injured when he was investigating the crash from Friday.

According to Highway Patrol, a car hit Lopez-Alcedo’s patrol car and then the trooper’s own patrol car slammed into him. Lopez-Alcedo suffered a severe brain injury and remains unconscious.

Troopers say the person who hit the patrolman is being cooperative. No one has been charged yet, but the investigation is ongoing.