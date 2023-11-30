NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The final suspect accused of carjacking and fatally dismembering Linda Frickey in the Mid-City area last year was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Nov. 27.

The trial for 18-year-old John Honore started Monday morning.

On March 21, 2022, four teens approached 73-year-old Frickey’s vehicle, forced her out, drove off with her arm caught in a seatbelt, and dragged her for at least a block. Police found her car at the intersection of North Dumaine and North Dupre streets hours later.

Three of the teens, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Marquel Curtis, accepted plea deals for attempted manslaughter on Nov. 20.

The jury heard from the defendant, the plaintiffs, and two witnesses from the state. One jury member was excused from the case.

The defense submitted a Notice of Acknowledgement, which includes an apology letter to Frickey’s family.

In opening statements, the state warned jurors that “you will see things that you will never be able to unsee.”

In the defense’s opening statements, they said “Look, he did it. There’s no doubt that he did it.” Following this, Honore’s father became upset and was escorted out of the courtroom for being disruptive.

The first two witnesses, a husband and wife, gave their testimony. The wife explained how they found Frickey’s body on the road and how they tried to cover her with a sheet.

Video surveillance was going to be shown, but before it was, the judge called up the attorneys. They decided to turn the monitor in the courtroom toward the jury to protect the family from having to see the footage. At least 20 to 25 people in Frickey’s family were present in the courtroom.

Honore was found guilty of second-degree murder by a unanimous jury on Monday.

District Attorney Jason Williams discusses the conviction: