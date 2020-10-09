Teen faces manslaughter charge after man killed in Greensboro assault

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Durham was arrested after a man died following an assault in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro police.

On Sept. 5, officers responded to an aggravated assault on Teague Street.

While police were investigating, the victim, Keith Lamont Edwards, 21, of Durham, died.

On Friday, the GPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested a Durham 17-year-old on charges of involuntary manslaughter, shooting into a motor vehicle while in motion and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.