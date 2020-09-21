Teen driver taken to hospital after crash involving school bus with students on board in Lexington

Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart for Students VI

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A teen driver was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus with students on board in Lexington, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 7:43 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a crash involving a bus on Arnold Drive, at Double Spring Lane.

Troopers say a Ford Explorer, driven by a 19-year-old, was heading east on the road when it crossed left of center and hit the bus head-on.

Five people were on the bus, including three students from North Davidson Middle School and North Davidson High School.

No one on the bus was hurt.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Troopers say that they do not suspect impairment.

Charges are pending.