Teen driver fails to stop for stop sign in High Point, dies in crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A teen driver ran a stop sign in High Point Sunday night, crashed into another vehicle and died, according to a news release.

At approximately 8:18 p.m., a 2002 Toyota Avalon driven by 18-year-old Tymearne Thomas of High Pont was traveling west on East Dayton Avenue when it failed to stop for the stop sign at Forrest Street.

The Toyota then collided with a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse which was traveling north on Forrest.

The driver of the Eclipse as well as two passengers from the Toyota declined medical treatment at the scene.

Thomas, however, was transported to the hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Preliminary findings indicate that neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors at this time. This investigation is ongoing.