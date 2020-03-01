Teen dies following shooting, attempted robbery in Greensboro, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An 18-year-old died in a hospital Sunday following a shooting and attempted robbery in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

Malik Harris, 18, was reportedly trying to rob NC Tobacco on 1000 Summit Avenue when a patron intervened and stopped the robbery.

At 11:05 a.m., police responded in reference to an attempted robbery.

The victim was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital by Guilford County EMS.

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.