Teen dies 2 days after crash in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S,C, (WSPA) — A Chesnee High School junior has died two days after a crash along McSwain Road in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on McSwain Road near Secondary 186 around 7:30pm on December 21.

Troopers said a car was headed westbound on McSwain Road when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died Wednesday afternoon.

Toby Cantrell (From: Spartanburg School District 2)

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 16-year-old Toby Brooks Cantrell of Chesnee.

Cantrell was a junior at Chesnee High School.

Spartanburg School District 2 released this statement following Cantrell’s death:

This evening we learned of the passing of one of our beloved students, Toby Cantrell, a junior at Chesnee High School. Our entire D2 Family is devastated by the loss of such a precious young life. Toby has been a member of the baseball and football teams, was an honor student in the National Beta Club, and attended the Swofford Career Center. As a District Family we send our thoughts and prayers to the Cantrell Family as well as Toby’s friends, teachers, coaches, and all of his Chesnee High School Family. Also, on behalf of the Cantrell Family we pass along their request for privacy as they try to navigate through this very difficult time.

“Toby was a wonderful student and an outstanding athlete. Most importantly he was a good person. He worked hard at everything he did. He was kind-hearted and treated everyone with respect,” said Chesnee High School Principal Angie Ramsey. “Toby and the Cantrell Family are cherished members of the Chesnee Community because of their character. Our hearts ache for them. There will certainly be a great sense of loss in our halls when we return in January, but we will always have Toby in our thoughts.”