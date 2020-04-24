Teen charged with murder after shooting that left man dead, 3 teens taken to hospital, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting Friday that resulted in one man dying and three teens being taken to the hospital., according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.

On Friday at 01:13 a.m., the APD responded to the area of 242 Coleridge Road in reference to a gun being fired.

As patrol units were on the way, officers were told that a victim of a gunshot wound was being taken to Randolph Health by private vehicle.

A total of four people were shot during this incident and they are listed as follows:

· Detavius Quatae Bruton, 22, of Mount Gilead, was shot and pronounced dead at the hospital.

· Azion Tremaine Fair, 18, of Asheboro, was treated for a gunshot wound.

· Jemen Davone Portis, 18, of Asheboro, was treated for a gunshot wound.

· A 15 year old juvenile from Montgomery County was also treated for a gunshot wound.

Jemen Davone Portis, 18, of Asheboro, has been charged with murder and police say more charges are expected.

The APD believes there were other people present or in the area when the shooting happened and are working to identify all who were involved or have knowledge of the incident.

The motive has not yet been fully determined, but what has been determined is four people have been shot and several different caliber firearms were used, police say.

This is a very active on-going investigation with many more interviews to be conducted along with processing numerous pieces of evidence that have been collected.

Anyone with information about this incident are ask to call (336) 626-1300 ext.316 or ext. 317.