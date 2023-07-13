SPARTA, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash this week in Alleghany County, according to highway patrol.

Troopers say that just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to a crash on US 21 near Deer Haven Road in Alleghany County. They say a 2000 Ford Explorer going south on US 21 crossed the center-line and collided head-on with a motorcycle being ridden by Travis Ryan Ferguson, 49, and Shelly Delynn Pittman, 47, both of Raleigh.

They were both “ejected” off the bike and died at the scene.

The driver of the Explorer, who is 16 years old, was not hurt and was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and driving left of center.