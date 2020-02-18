Teen arrested, victim identified after fatal shooting in Bunker Hill Road area in Greensboro

Officers believe a man was shot during a conflict in the area of the 400 block of Bunker Hill Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified the man killed in a Greensboro shooting and arrested the 17-year-old who allegedly shot him, according to Greensboro police.

Mario Alberto Bustamante Rodriguez, 20, of Winston-Salem, died.

A 17-year-old juvenile is charged with first-degree murder on Monday. Police have not released the murder suspect's name.

At 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Kernersville police called in Greensboro officers to help with a homicide investigation.

Greensboro police say Rodriguez had been killed at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The man was initially taken to a Forsyth County medical facility in a private vehicle.

Kernersville police responded to the medical facility but turned the case over to GPD after getting information that suggested the killing happened in Greensboro.

Officers believe Rodriguez was shot during a conflict in the area of the 400 block of Bunker Hill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.