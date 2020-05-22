Teen arrested, charged with animal cruelty in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Animal

Services Division arrested and charged an 18-year-old for felony animal cruelty on Friday, according to a FCSO news release.

An 18-year old from Winston-Salem posted a video Tuesday on social media showing himself

dropping a stray dog over a balcony and injuring the dog.

The video was sent to the FCSO on Wednesday, and animal services deputies investigated the incident. The injured dog has not been found at this time despite multiple search efforts.

Jashon Tyrell Hampton, 18, was arrested without incident Friday morning and charged with felony animal cruelty. Hampton appeared before the magistrate and was given an unsecured bond

in the amount of $1,000.00.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s

Office at (336) 727-2112 or may contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 727-2800 for

English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.