Teen arrested, 4 victims taken to hospital with stab wounds after aggravated assault in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon, and four victims were taken to the hospital with stab wounds after police responded to an aggravated assault in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 12:21 pm, officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 2900 block of Wildwood Drive.

Upon arrival, police found four victims suffering from stab wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital all with non life threatening injuries.

Jose Freddy Martinez, 18, of Greensboro was found a short time later and taken into custody.

The incident is believed to be domestic related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.