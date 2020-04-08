Teen accused of stabbing woman, 3 children, including infant, in Greensboro, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A teenager is accused of stabbing a woman and three children, including an infant, on Tuesday, according to Greensboro police.

A teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon, and the four victims were taken to the hospital with stab wounds after police responded to an aggravated assault in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 12:21 pm, officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 2900 block of Wildwood Drive.

Upon arrival, police found four victims suffering from stab wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital all with non life threatening injuries.

Jose Flores-Martinez, 18, of Greensboro was found a short time later and taken into custody.

According to warrants, Flores-Martinez used a kitchen knife to stab the woman and three girls. He's also accused of kicking an 8-year-old boy in the groin multiple times.

The incident is believed to be domestic related.

He's charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, assault on a child under 12 and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.