Teachers, parents weigh in after Governor Cooper announces push to reopen schools

Parents, teachers and staff members are weighing in after Gov. Roy Cooper announced a push to reopen schools Tuesday.

“What’s new is that research done right here in North Carolina tells us that in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols in place,” he said during a news conference.

Some teachers told FOX8 Wednesday that they still aren’t comfortable with face-to-face instruction.

“I’m in four different high-risk groups, so it gives me a lot of anxiety,” said Shannon Myers, a visual arts instructor at Dudley High School.

Myers said she would feel more at-ease returning after receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and if schools provided some amount of COVID testing.

“I would like to see some testing of students as well, if possible, I think the worry would be where are we going to go to be able to get those tests, is it something that can be done at the school?” she said.

Parents pushing to have in-person classes hope the governor’s announcement pushes local district leaders to set reopening dates.

“I mean it’s Feb. 3, and the last board meeting which was Jan. 12 they delayed middle school again, because they were waiting for more reporting, at this point, I just can’t imagine what they’re waiting on,” said Alix Slaughter, who has a sixth grade student in Guilford County.

She has reached out to board members consistently pushing for reopening.

“My message to Dr. [Sharon] Contreras yesterday was you need to schedule an emergency board meeting this week. This should be their top priority, is getting students in school,” Slaughter said.

A spokesperson for Guilford County Schools says when middle and high schoolers do go back, schools will try to keep students grouped together by class schedule on A or B days to limit movement within buildings.

Guilford County’s health director said Wednesday that the department will keep supporting the district when it comes to isolation protocols and contact tracing.