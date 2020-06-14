Tattoo shop offers free cover-ups of hate symbols, gang signs

MURRAY, Ky. (KFSV) — Amid the national conversation about racism in America, a Heartland tattoo shop is offering its clients a chance to cover up artwork they’re having second thoughts about.

Jeremiah Swift is a tattoo artist at Gallery X Art Collective in Murray.

“I just wanted to help out in someway. It’s the only platform I have,” Swift said.

He said he’s using ink to help people cover old mistakes for free in light of what’s going on.

“We’re basically just covering any hate or gang-related imagery or wording,” he said.

Jennifer Tucker is the first customer to take advantage.

“I’m getting a confederate flag covered on my ankle that I got when I was 18,” she said. “It’s a symbol of hatred, and I want it off me.”

Tucker said she only got the tattoo to disobey her dad and to fit in.

Now she said this tattoo will be something of the past.

“It’s Pickle Rick from Rick and Morty. It’s a cartoon that I love. He’s amazing,” she said.

Tucker said her daughter is happy she took this step

“My daughter said, ‘I’m really proud, mom, that you’re taking that off of you,’” Tucker said.

She’s also fighting for change.

“I want it gone. I want solidarity. I’m a part of a group in Paducah and we go and peacefully protest,” Tucker said.