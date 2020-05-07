Tate Street area evacuated after gas leak reported near UNC-Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A gas leak forced people in an area on Tate Street to evacuate, according to an alert from UNC-Greensboro.

Police and fire crews responded to the leak at 344 S. Tate St., at Walker Avenue, on Thursday morning.

Greensboro Fire Department says a four-inch gas line was leaking, and Piedmont Natural Gas was heading to the scene.

“If you’re already at that location, evacuate the area immediately,” UNCG said in the alert. “Evacuate all areas within 300 feet, including Eberhart, Sullivan Science, Taylor Theatre, Brown Building, and Stone Building.”

At about 9:25 a.m., UNCG Police tweeted that police have determined there is no longer a safety concern in the area.