Target to offer $5 coupon to those who get vaccinated at participating locations

(NEXSTAR) – Target has begun offering COVID-19 vaccinations to shoppers and staff, all of whom will be eligible to receive a $5 coupon to the store upon vaccination.

Target is partnering with CVS at Target locations for the deal.

Vaccine appointments are available at “nearly all” Target stores, the company said in a press release.

Target is new to the vaccine game, following Costco, Walgreens, CVS, Sam’s Club and Walmart, who have all been administering COVID-19 vaccines amid the pandemic.

You can register for an appointment at CVS.com.

