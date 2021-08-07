Target to cover 100% of college tuition for workers

(WGHP) — Target announced in a news release that the company will begin paying the college tuition and textbook expenses for part-time and full-time employees in the US who go to select schools.

With the new debt-free education assistance benefit, more than 340,000 full-time and part-time team members at stores and distribution centers will have access to free undergraduate and associates degrees, certificates, bootcamp programs, textbooks and course fees with no out-of-pocket costs required.

Target is partnering with the education platform Guild Education to provide access to more than 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities.

Target will also fund advanced degrees within the network of schools, paying up to $10,000 annually for master’s programs.

The company says $200 million will be invested in the program over the next four years to help eliminate student debt.

“Target employs team members at every life stage and helps our team learn, develop and build their skills, whether they’re with us for a year or a career. A significant number of our hourly team members build their careers at Target, and we know many would like to pursue additional education opportunities. We don’t want the cost to be a barrier for anyone, and that’s where Target can step in to make education accessible for everyone,” said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer with Target. “Our team members are the heart of Target’s strategy and success, and we have a long history of investing in industry-leading pay, extensive benefits and career opportunities to help our team thrive and have rewarding careers at Target.”