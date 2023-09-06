(KTLA) – A Target store in California was evacuated and closed after a suspicious fire broke out in the children’s section on Tuesday.

Authorities received a call reporting the fire at a Target in Buena Park at about 7:15 p.m. The store was open at the time, prompting dozens of employees and shoppers to evacuate the building.

“We thought it was a Halloween prop,” said witness Guillermo Santander. “All of a sudden the flame got bigger, so I started recording … It got pretty big real quick.”

The video, published at Nexstar’s KTLA, showed flames bursting toward the ceiling from a children’s clothing rack. The sprinkler systems also appear to activate, while a Target employee with a fire extinguisher attempts to snuff out the flames.

Fire crews soon arrived to find a hazy, smoky scene, but discovered the fire had already been extinguished, Orange County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Erik Miranda said.

No injuries were reported, but “there are some items that were burned,” Miranda said.

Arson investigators later examined the area and deemed the fire “suspicious,” officials told KTLA. At the time, it was unclear if the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Orange County Fire Authority investigators at 714-573-6000.