Target declares Juneteenth company holiday

Target released a statement on Monday and declared that Juneteenth is now an official company holiday.

The June 19 holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the US.

Target says that stores will stay open, and hourly team members working on Friday will receive time and a half.

Eligible Target employees do have the option to take the day off and receive full pay.

The corporate headquarters will be closed on Friday in observance of Juneteenth.

“We recognize that the racial trauma the country is experiencing now is not new, but throughout recent weeks there has been a sense that this time is, and has to be, different,” says Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO, Target. “Juneteenth takes on additional significance in this moment. Moving now to recognize it on an annual basis—as a day to celebrate, further educate ourselves or connect with our communities—is one more important action Target can take as a company to help the country live up to the ideal of moving forward in a new way.”