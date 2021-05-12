Tanker trucks load up with gas at Greensboro as Colonial Pipeline closure forces crews to transport by road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tanker trucks are loading up with fuel at the Magellan Midstream Partners as the East Coast reels from the recent emergency shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.

The trucks were spotted at the facility on South Chimney Rock Road in Greensboro with workers connecting hoses to the trucks.

According to Magellan’s website, the company includes a network of 25 refined products terminals primarily in the southeastern U.S. and is connected to, among others, the Colonial Pipelines.

Gas stations have been struggling to keep up with overwhelming demand ever since the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack forced the company to temporarily stop operations on Friday.

The U.S. Government has paved the way for overweight loads of gasoline to be transported on highways across the East Coast after a cyberattack forced the Colonial Pipeline to shut down.

On Tuesday night, the Department of Transportation announced that they are allowing Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to use Interstate highways to transport overweight loads of gasoline and other fuels, under existing disaster declarations.

The Environmental Protection Agency also issued a second emergency fuel waiver expanding on a waiver that EPA issued Tuesday morning for the District of Columbia and areas of Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

This second waiver waives the requirements for low volatility conventional gasoline and Reformulated Gasoline for the District of Columbia, Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Specific Counties of Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and areas of Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.