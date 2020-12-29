Tanker involved in crash in I-85 north near Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 85 north shut down two out of four lanes near Greensboro, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The lanes have since reopened.

NCDOT says the incident began at about 6:50 a.m. near Exit 135 for Rock Creek Dairy Road.

The crash involved a tanker, according to Guilford Metro.

Injuries have been reported, but Guilford Metro did not elaborate.