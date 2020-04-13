Tanker carrying ethanol overturns in Davidson County during crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer tanker carrying ethanol overturned during a crash in Davidson County on Monday,

The tanker was going north on Linwood-Southmont Road and during the process of making the right hand turn onto RockCrusher Road, the rear wheels of the trailer went off the road into a deep ditch that leads to a creek.

The tanker then flipped on its side. It was a slow speed wreck as the truck was turning.

The truck was on the detour because it’s normal route, north on Hwy 8, was closed due to the storm causing downed trees and powerlines.

The closure of both main roads made getting in and out of the Linwood-Southmont Road area difficult.

There was a small ethanol leak from the tanker, about one gallon per hour, that was contained.

Workers used the foam truck from the Lexington Fire Department to foam down the tanker as a precaution against a possible fire.

The hazmat team from the Greensboro Fire Department came to the scene to assist the Davidson County units, including the DC Fire Marshall’s office, Davidson Emergency Services and various departments from the area.

Another tanker is coming to the scene to offload the ethanol before the overturned tanker can be turned upright.

Highway patrol said it could take until 6 p.m. but could be earlier if everything goes according to plan.