Tanglewood Festival of Lights opening postponed to Monday following storm

This video was originally posted to myfox8.com in October 2019.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Tanglewood Park is pushing back the opening of its Festival of Lights after the Triad was struck with an onslaught of rain.

According to Forsyth County Parks and Recreation, the park encountered “higher water levels than expected” making roads through the drive-thru lights display impassable.

While originally scheduled to open on Friday, the event will instead begin on Monday, Nov. 16.

The event returns this year with a few changes due to COVID-19.

S’moresville and the gift village will both be closed, and Santa will not be attending.

The event runs from Nov. 16 until Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost is $15 per family vehicle.

For more information, visit the Tanglewood Festival of Lights website.