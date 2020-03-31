Tanger Center releases list of rescheduled, postponed and canceled events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts released a list on Tuesday of events that have been rescheduled, postponed or canceled.

The full list is as follows:

-Greensboro Symphony presents The Music of Queen (Apr. 4) - rescheduled for Aug. 21, 2020

-Sesame Street Live (Apr. 8) - canceled

-Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Apr. 14) - rescheduled for Feb. 17, 2021

-Home Free in concert (Apr. 15) - rescheduled for Aug. 27, 2020

-Patti LaBelle in concert (Apr. 17) – rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020

-Greensboro Symphony POPS: An Evening with Matthew Morrison (Apr. 18) – rescheduled for Sept. 17,

2020

-Guilford College Bryan Series presents Colson Whitehead (Apr. 23) – postponed

-The Price is Right Live (Apr. 24) – rescheduled for Aug. 16, 2020

-Darci Lynne & Friends (Apr. 25) – rescheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020

-Bachelor Live on Stage (Apr. 29) - canceled

-Ronnie Milsap in concert (May 2) - rescheduled for Friday, July 31, 2020

-Comedian Nate Bargatze (May 3) - postponed

-Chicago (the band) in concert (May 7) - rescheduled for Dec. 17, 2020

-Smashing Pumpkins in concert (May 8) – rescheduled for Oct. 6, 2020

-Greensboro Symphony Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelsson (May 9) - postponed

-Comedian Bert Kreischer (May 14) – rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020

-Celtic Woman (June 4) – postponed

-Chicago (the musical) (June 16-18) – postponed

Postponed Events: Tanger Center staff is working diligently to attempt to reschedule all of the

postponed events. Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is

available regarding rescheduled dates.

Rescheduled Events: Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the

rescheduled date. No exchange necessary.

Canceled Events: Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded to the original form of payment. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. For tickets purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office, please click here.

You can visit TangerCenter.com for updates.