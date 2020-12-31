Take a tour through the incredible Sunset Hills Christmas ball display

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Christmas season has looked very different for a lot of us, but one Greensboro community is shining as bright ever.

The Sunset Hills community is known putting up a festive display of lighted balls to celebrate the season.

Visiting the community is entirely free, though they do ask that you bring some non-perishable or canned food to place in donation stations located throughout the neighborhood. The food will be donated to local food banks.

“There are no plans to cancel anything due to the ongoing pandemic,” the community said in a Facebook post. “In fact, not only are you perfectly safe to view our display (as long as you follow CDC guidelines of course), but this year the need is even greater than before as many fundraising events for charities like Second Harvest Food Bank have been canceled. So please come visit us and bring your food donations!”

The Sunset Hills community can be found near Friendly Center across from Wesley Long Hospital.

There are no set times or days for the showcase. While the most balls are up throughout December, the residents put up and take down the balls as they want. Just drive on through after it’s dark to see the lights.