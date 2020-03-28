Taco Bell giving out free tacos Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taco Tuesday will take on a new meaning Tuesday, March 31.

Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco to everyone in America.

There is no purchase necessary.

Taco Bell's CEO says it is a way to thank everyone for showing up for their communities.

It's one of many initiatives underway to promote COVID-19 safety for both employees and customers.

The fast food chain is also donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, which is a national campaign to end childhood hunger.

The timing is important with some kids missing government lunch programs since schools are closed.

Taco Bell customers can help by rounding up the total on their meal receipts to support No Kid Hungry.

Taco Bell expects to give away at least one million tacos, but the deal is not available for delivery and is only good while supplies last.