Taco Bell giving out free tacos on Wednesday after base stolen in Game 1 of World Series

You don’t have to be a baseball fan to cheer for Game 1 of the World Series. Taco Bell is giving away free tacos as a special promotion because a base was stolen.

On Wednesday, customers can visit Taco Bell to get one free Doritos Locos Taco from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The promotion is available in all 50 states.

Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion hinges on a base being stolen during the first game of the World Series. You have Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts to thank for stealing second base during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.

