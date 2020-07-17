Taco Bell cans a dozen menu items in favor of a simpler menu

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Taco Bell (Getty Images)

Taco Bell (Getty Images)

Taco Bell is saying good bye to 12 menu items as the company revamps the menu.

The menu changes come Aug. 13.

While Taco Bell may be ditching some fan favorites, the menu will also feature a few new treats which the company hopes will quickly become new favorites.

Taco Bell will be getting rid of:

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

7-Layer Burrito

Quesarito (still available via web/app for order ahead)

Nachos Supreme

Beefy Fritos Burrito®

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)

Chips & Dips

Mini Skillet Bowl

With the new space on the menu, Taco Bell plans to rollout a $5 Grande Nachos Box and a $1 Beef Burrito.

And anyone missing some of these vegetarian items are reminded that Taco Bell does offer customization and any proteins can be traded for beans.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter