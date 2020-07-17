Taco Bell cans a dozen menu items in favor of a simpler menu

Taco Bell is saying good bye to 12 menu items as the company revamps the menu.

The menu changes come Aug. 13.

While Taco Bell may be ditching some fan favorites, the menu will also feature a few new treats which the company hopes will quickly become new favorites.

Taco Bell will be getting rid of:

Grilled Steak Soft Taco 7-Layer Burrito Quesarito (still available via web/app for order ahead) Nachos Supreme Beefy Fritos Burrito® Spicy Tostada Triple Layer Nachos Spicy Potato Soft Taco Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho) Chips & Dips Mini Skillet Bowl

With the new space on the menu, Taco Bell plans to rollout a $5 Grande Nachos Box and a $1 Beef Burrito.

And anyone missing some of these vegetarian items are reminded that Taco Bell does offer customization and any proteins can be traded for beans.