T-Mobile employee punches man, knocks victim unconscious at store in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A T-Mobile employee was arrested Wednesday after people say he punched a man unconscious, according to High Point police.

At about 10:44 p.m. on Feb. 6, police responded to a disturbance at the T-Mobile store on the 2800 block of South Main Street.

At the scene, officers found a man in a disoriented and confused state. He was taken to a hospital with a brain injury.

Officers learned that the man was involved in a disturbance with a store employee.

Police say the employee punched the victim and knocked him unconscious.

The employee was identified as Thomas A. McEachin, 30, of Greensboro.

After reviewing surveillance video, police obtained warrants for McEachin on a charge of assault inflicting serious injury.

He was arrested Wednesday and received a $15,000 unsecured bond.

The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.