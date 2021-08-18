T-Mobile confirms data breach impacting over 40 million current, prospective customers

(WGHP) — T-Mobile has confirmed that a data breach has impacted the Social Security numbers and personal information of more than 40 million customers.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the cellphone provider said the stolen data included full names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information from people who applied for credit with T-Mobile – regardless of if they opened an account – and an additional 7.8 million current customers.

In addition, the breach exposed information for about 850,000 pre-paid customers, exposing their phone numbers and account PINs. Pre-paid customers don’t require a credit check, therefore their credit information was not impacted.

The company said Wednesday that it reset the PIN codes of prepaid accounts that were impacted and recommended that all users take these steps. The carrier is offering two years of free identity protection services from McAfee.