Swim club coach charged with sex offenses with a child in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been charged after being accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to a news release from High Point police.

Aaron Philip Key, 27, of Raleigh, is charged with 12 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

On Nov. 2, 2020, a juvenile victim reported being sexually assaulted over multiple years by their swim club coach.

Following an investigation, Key was charged.

Key was taken into custody on Tuesday. He was taken to the High Point jail and given a $250,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Detective P. Mustain at (336) 887-7964.