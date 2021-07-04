Swim caps for natural Black hair not allowed at Olympics

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 13: Alice Dearing of Great Britain in action during the Women’s 400 Individual Medley Final on Day 2 of the Manchester International Swimming Meet 2021 at the Manchester Aquatics Centre on February 13, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Swimming caps designed for natural hair won’t be allowed at the Tokyo Olympics, with the sport’s world governing body saying they are unsuitable due to them not “following the natural form of the head.”

The British brand Soul Cap sought to have its products officially recognized by FINA, but had its application rejected.

The company makes caps designed to protect thick, curly, and voluminous hair.

FINA says it is reviewing the situation with the company and similar products “while understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation.”