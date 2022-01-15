SWAT situation reported at synagogue near Dallas-Fort Worth

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Colleyville Police Department is working a SWAT situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue near Dallas-Fort Worth, according to a tweet Saturday morning.

All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated, they said. At 1:20 p.m., the police department tweeted again that the situation was still ongoing and asked people to continue avoiding the area.

On the Congregation Beth Israel-Collyville, Texas Facebook page, a man could be heard angrily yelling in a live stream that was started during this morning’s worship and continued to run. Just before 2 p.m. it appeared that Facebook page was taken down.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter