LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Crashes and investigations often lead to road closures, but it’s not every day a swarm of bees is to blame.

Authorities were called to an Encino neighborhood around 4:15 p.m. Monday evening for a bee sting, the Los Angles Fire Department said.

When fire crews arrived, they were met with a massive swarm of bees, prompting multiple roads in the area to be closed.

Thousands of bees were seen in the area and residents were urged to stay inside and wait for the arrival of animal control personnel.

Video from Nexstar’s KTLA showed one person, believed to be an officer or security guard, being attacked by what appeared to be a swarm of bees.

The condition of the person who was originally stung is unclear, but they were transported to the hospital.

Bee and wasp stings can cause major health complications and even death for those who are allergic or have other medical conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 62 people die from bee and wasp stings in America each year.

